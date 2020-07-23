Oakley launches new Kokoro collection designed by Meguru Yamaguchi

Share Facebook

Oakley has launched the new Kokoro collection designed by artist Meguru Yamaguchi.

To mark the launch, Oakley is making a $200,000 donation to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

“‘Kokoro,’ a Japanese word meaning ‘heart; mind; spirit,’ unifies athletes of all abilities, professional and every day alike,” said a statement. “Embodying the brilliance and beauty of humanity, the collection aims to inspire a sense of belonging and community in a time where the need has never been greater.”

“I was very excited when Oakley reached out to collaborate, as I’ve been a fan of the brand since my high school days,” said Yamaguchi. “When I connected with the athletes as part of the discovery phase, I was moved by their united passion for sport. Designing a collection that was emblematic of this shared passion was core to my process and I’m thrilled with the results.”

The WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund supports global efforts to track and understand the spread of the virus, ensure patients get the care they need, ensure frontline workers get essential supplies, and accelerate efforts in developing vaccines, tests, and treatments.

“The Kokoro Collection celebrates how a universal love of sport can unify our community,” said Ben Goss, Oakley global marketing director. “We’re proud to offer our support to the World Health Organization which is addressing the global pandemic with passion and precision.”

Elizabeth Cousens, president and CEO of the UN Foundation, added: “I’m grateful to Oakley for this generous and creative contribution to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The Kokoro Collection promotes the spirit of global solidarity that will be necessary to defeat this virus. We are truly at our strongest when we work together, as one team.”

The Kokoro collection launches with Flak 2.0 XL, Radar EV Path, Radarlock Asia Fit, Flak 2.0 Asia Fit, Sutro, Frogskins, Frogskins Asia Fit, EVZero Blades, Flight Jacket, Jawbreaker and Airbrake MX goggles. All pieces from the collection come equipped with Oakley’s Prizm Lens Technology.

