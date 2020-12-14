Ocisport gears up for 2021 season as it celebrates 20 years

Share Facebook

Ocisport is set to celebrate 20 years in business as it gears itself up for the 2021 season.

The company sees 100,000 registrations per year via the TicketOci platform and 50,000 sportspeople in its cycling and running database. Every year, more than one million spectators attend its events, of which there are over 40, as well as more than 100,000 sportspeople with different backgrounds.

Over the last two decades, Ocisport has put on the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Vallnord (Andorra), seven UCI Mountain Bike World Cups and three Skyrunning World Championships, and has brought the Sea Otter Classic festival, for which it is the exclusive organiser, from the USA to Europe.

The 2021 edition of the Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava-Girona Bike Show is set to take place from 24th-26th September, moving from its usual dates at the end of May to the beginning of autumn.

Albert Balcells, CEO and founder of Ocisport, said: “2020 has been a difficult year, but just as we were able to continue with part of the calendar by applying COVID-19 measures and setting limited capacities, we are convinced that the 2021 season can only get better and our commitment to the sportspeople, institutions and sponsors remains unchanged, as we strive to do things as well as possible.”

