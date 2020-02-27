Od Designs to rebrand as Spartan

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Od Designs is rebranding as Spartan.

The father and son partnership has been trading as Od Designs for eight years. “This has not been an easy decision to make but they feel the business has now outgrown the old name, with Spartan being chosen to reflect the simplicity and strength of their products,” said a statement.

Spartan will continue to work with brands in the UK cycling industry and to hire out its bike racking system to events.

Starting the business with one product, the OdPod, featured in Martyn Ashton’s video Road Bike Party, it now has a range of five products with four variants of its bike racking.

To accompany the rebrand, Spartan has a new website where visitors can see its full range of products. The brand will also be exhibiting at SCROPS.