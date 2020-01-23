ODI to make iceBike* debut next month

ODI is set to make its first appearance at iceBike* this February.

The brand joined the Madison portfolio in October 2019 and recently announced some high-level sponsorships including that of Madison Saracen, Bike Park Wales and the Arena Cross Live Tour.

By iceBike* 2020, Madison will have the full range of ODI grips available to order for retailers.

“With an outstanding range of grips, combined with Madison’s new pricing and marketing strategy, you can start stocking ODI with complete confidence,” said a statement. “In addition, there are three levels of POP for dealers to choose from – Gold, Silver and Bronze – so no matter what size dealer you are, there will be something to suit your needs. Speak to your agent about the POP stocking programme at iceBike* this year.”

Retailers are reminded to register for the show now at www.icebike.co.uk/register.

A range of competitive show-only offers will also be available to all dealers that attend. As usual, visitors to the show can expect the same huge range of brands to speak to and loads of

brand new products to see, some of which will be in the UK for the first time. The likes of Shimano, Park Tool, Thule, Kryptonite, Lazer, Elite, Saracen, Genesis and many more will be out in force.

More details will be confirmed in the coming weeks and visitors are encouraged to register now, to get all the news and information about iceBike* in the lead-up to the show.

Address:

Marshall Arena:MK

Stadium Way

Bletchley

Milton Keynes

MK1 1ST