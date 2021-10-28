Officine Mattio launches partnership with Classified Cycling

Share Facebook

Officine Mattio has announced that, starting from November 2021, customers will be able to choose the Powershift hub and wheelsets from Classified Cycling on selected OM models.

Classified’s 2-speed wireless gearing system, integrated into the rear hub, makes it possible to instantaneously change from one gear to another, under full load and on any terrain. Classified’s innovative technology replaces the classic front derailleur and is compatible with 11 and 12 speed rear derailleurs of Shimano and SRAM.

Classified’s technology, which was awarded the Eurobike Gold Award 2021 and the Design and Innovation Award 2021, will be offered as an option on models in the Officine Mattio carbon frame line: the new OM1 S road monocoque frame, the Lemma and SL road frames, as well as on the Santiago C gravel bike.

“The offer of cutting-edge products, in line with the latest trends and technologies available on the market, is part of our commitment to the Officine Mattio consumer,” said Giovanni Monge Roffarello, CEO of Officine Mattio. “Today, we are the first Italian bike manufacturer to launch the new Classified shifting system. We believe that this innovative technology is a perfect fit for our customers, giving them the best solutions to customise their Officine Mattio bikes.

Mathias Plouvier, CEO of Classified Cycling, added: “The bikes of Officine Mattio are a true piece of art. It’s great to see the beautiful Italian design being combined with our Classified wheelsets and shifting technology, giving riders the opportunity to customize their bike with the best technology out there.”