Ogio teams up with artist Kevin Lyons for new range

Ogio has teamed up with artist Kevin Lyons to “add a touch of street art fun” to its latest collaboration.

Lyons is a creative director, illustrator, and artist based in Brooklyn, New York, whose signature Monster characters have been used globally in murals and various clothing and accessory collaborations. The new link-up with Ogio sees his band of Monsters added to the Aero range of backpacks with a variety of designs.

“The Monster characters came from drawings I did from years of working in advertising and working for other brands,” Lyons said. “I always doodled these monsters in my sketchbooks, and then when I had two children, I started showing them these doodles – people of all ages really responded to them!

“Eventually, I exhibited them at shows and they just took off in terms of popularity and response. I was surprised these characters that were so personal to me resonated with so many other people.

“I’ve worked with several different brands and every type of audience, but it’s fantastic to work with Ogio on this collaboration and see my Monsters come to life on backpacks.”

The limited-edition range, available in either 20L or 25L capacity, features a padded internal 15in laptop sleeve, durable 600D polyester body, internal organisation panel with hidden valuables pocket, a secure zippered quick-access smartphone pocket, mesh water bottle holder and cushioned back panel for extra comfort.

An Ogio spokesperson said: “Kevin provided the artwork, and then our team was able to add it on the existing Aero backpacks to create the collection. He has a huge following of people who are familiar with his work and style so it’s an exciting addition to the Ogio range.”

To check out the new selection, visit www.eu.ogio.com.

