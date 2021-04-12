Olight releases RN3500 and RN180TL bike lights

Share Facebook

Olight has released the RN3500 headlight and RN180TL taillight.

RN3500 headlight features:

– Small but sturdy: with a max output of 3, 500 lumens in a compact body

– Equipped with a high-efficiency lens to provide a smooth transition from the spot beam to the flood beam

– Adaptable mode settings for all-around outdoor night activities

– Versatile and secure mounting methods on helmet and bike satisfy different illumination requirement

– CNC machined aluminium with IPX 5 waterproof rate that suitable for various weather conditions

– Portable 5,200 mAh battery pack that can be used as a convenient power bank

RN180 TL taillight features:

– Transparent optical fibre provides a maximum light output of 180 lumens

– 260-degree lighting visibility gives you all-around protection

– A built-in motion sensor automatically turns to a brighter steady lumen when braking

– An ambient light sensor automatically adjusts mode according to environmental changes

– Low power mode (automatic) to extend the running time efficiently

– Multiple mounting methods to fit in saddles and with different seat posts

– Memory function, battery indicator, and rechargeability via USB cable

Olight is having a flash sale on these two bike lights from 15th-21st April:

Bundle: RN3500 headlight and RN180TL taillight, 30% off (RRP:£239.90, sales price: £167.93)

RN3500 headlight 20% off (RRP: £199.95, sales price: £159.96)

RN180TL taillight 20% off (RRP: £39.95, sales price: £31.96)

An exclusive code (bikebiz10) has been set for the BikeBiz audience for 10% off, but this is not valid for the discounted items.

