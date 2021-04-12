Olight releases RN3500 and RN180TL bike lights

Olight has released the RN3500 headlight and RN180TL taillight.
RN3500 headlight features:
– Small but sturdy: with a max output of 3, 500 lumens in a compact body
– Equipped with a high-efficiency lens to provide a smooth transition from the spot beam to the flood beam
– Adaptable mode settings for all-around outdoor night activities
– Versatile and secure mounting methods on helmet and bike satisfy different illumination requirement
– CNC machined aluminium with IPX 5 waterproof rate that suitable for various weather conditions
– Portable 5,200 mAh battery pack that can be used as a convenient power bank
RN180 TL taillight features:
– Transparent optical fibre provides a maximum light output of 180 lumens
– 260-degree lighting visibility gives you all-around protection
– A built-in motion sensor automatically turns to a brighter steady lumen when braking
– An ambient light sensor automatically adjusts mode according to environmental changes
– Low power mode (automatic) to extend the running time efficiently
– Multiple mounting methods to fit in saddles and with different seat posts
– Memory function, battery indicator, and rechargeability via USB cable
Olight is having a flash sale on these two bike lights from 15th-21st April:
Bundle: RN3500 headlight and RN180TL taillight, 30% off (RRP:£239.90, sales price: £167.93)
RN3500 headlight 20% off (RRP: £199.95, sales price: £159.96)
RN180TL taillight 20% off (RRP: £39.95, sales price: £31.96)
An exclusive code (bikebiz10) has been set for the BikeBiz audience for 10% off, but this is not valid for the discounted items.
