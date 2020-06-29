Olly Wilkins joins the Goodyear Wingfoot Alliance

Share Facebook

Olly Wilkins has joined the newly formed Goodyear Bicycle Tyres Wingfoot Alliance global athlete and ambassador programme.

Wilkin joins primarily as an athlete but will also provide invaluable feedback on MTB product development.

“It’s the dream to work with a brand with such a rich history in creating performance tyres,” said Wilkins. “This is my second season running ‘Goodyear Bicycle Tyres’ and we’ve got some interesting stuff in the pipeline and a lot to be excited about. Watch this space!”

“It’s great working with a character like Olly,” said Ben Evans, market manager of Goodyear Bicycle Tyres in EMEA. “Not only is Olly an extremely talented rider and genuinely nice guy, but he’s also keen and able to work with us on the development of new products. He understands the process of building successful brands from first-hand experience, as well as what it takes to be a valuable brand ambassador. We couldn’t be happier to have him on the team.”

Goodyear Bicycle Tyres is looking to expand the Goodyear Wingfoot Alliance globally at the grassroots level.

For more information and to sign up for the chance to join the team, visit www.goodyearbike.com/wingfootalliance

