Olympia unveils EX 900 Sport

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Olympia has launched the EX 900 Sport, a long-range e-MTB.

The frame is made of aluminium and the EX 900 Sport can accommodate multiple wheel sizes (29in at the front, 27.5in or 29in at the rear).

The flip chip allows the bike geometry to be adjusted to the user’s requirements, regardless of the chosen setup (“high” for improved uphill riding or “low” for ideal control on downhill stretches), said Olympia.

The EX 900 Sport is fitted with a 160 front suspension. The 150 Trunnion suspension, sensitive in the initial part of the travel, progressively increases the compression strength. The positioning of the fulcrum points minimises swaying and preserves the performance of the rear suspension in absorbing the bumps in the ground when braking.

The Italian-made 85 Nm OLI Sport motor has been specially configured to Olympia specifications. The PowerNine 900 battery reaches the capacity of 900 Wh, obtained by compressing 50 automotive-derived cells into the space occupied by any built-in battery, without any impact on weight. A full charge is achieved in six hours.

The EX 900 Sport is available in sizes S, M and L.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: