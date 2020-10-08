Olympia unveils new F1

Share Facebook

Olympia has unveiled its “radically renewed” F1 model.

One of the main assets of the new F1 is its weight – 20% lower compared to the earlier model. “The frame has more streamlined, essential lines, ensuring smooth and steady riding and not just for the most technically proficient bikers,” said a statement.”Olympia’s R&D department has focused on improving stability and easy handling uphill and in long, steep downhill stretches. The result is a technically advanced, highly user-friendly MTB, without compromising on the “character” and structural qualities underlying F1’s success.”

The layup is made of T1000, T800, M40J fibre materials by the Japanese company Toray. A double mould, externally made of steel and internally made of latex (EPS technology), is used to build the monocoque frame. The head tube angle has been opened to 68 degrees. In combination with a 44mm rake, it makes the bike “very steady” downhill, thanks to a longer trail and a smaller angle of incidence to obstacles.

The 76 degree seat tube makes the rider’s position more central, to prevent front wheel lifting off the ground in uphill stretches, for increased pedal efficiency. The 445cm reach is the same as in the full F1-X version. In size S, the bottom bracket has been raised to lower the stack and achieve a “better weight balance”. The 1.5/1.5-inch steering assembly is “precise and rigid”. It allows all cables to be integrated in the handlebars, although Olympia said it has chosen to leave the gear shifter cable outside for “increased smoothness and easier maintenance”.

