Olympian Greg Whyte OBE develops cycling anti-chafe cream

Bullet & Bone has teamed up with Professor Greg Whyte OBE to launch its new Protect and Care Anti-Chafe cream.

Personally tested and recommended by the Olympian and sports scientist, the Anti-Chafe cream helps to prevent chafing and irritation during sports activity. With powerful natural extracts of tea tree oil, grapeseed oil and vitamin E, the cream is anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory and is packed with functional ingredients for “maximum, long-lasting superior performance” whilst the intense moisturiser helps to repair and soothe painful, damaged areas.

Whyte said: “Along with the team at Bullet & Bone, I have designed an Anti-Chafe Cream which will reduce inflammation, moisturise and protect skin, to ensure athletes – whatever their level – are comfortable whilst exercising, training, or competing.

“As a sports scientist and former Olympian, I’m often asked for advice on how to achieve marginal gains. Getting the most out of your session takes more than just hard work. The Protect & Care Anti Chafe Cream is just one of the products in the Bullet & Bone collection which addresses a gap in the market by optimising preparation, session and recovery.”

The Bullet & Bone product range was created after extensive consumer research highlighted a lack of high-quality personal care products on the market, which are packed with natural ingredients and specifically designed to enhance sports performance. The products have been developed, tested and manufactured at state-of-the-art facilities in the UK by a team of experts with over 40 years of experience.

www.bulletandbone.com