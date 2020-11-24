One-off Cervélo S3 to be raffled for charity

Share Facebook

A one-off Cervélo S3, designed by endurance cyclist Chris Hall, is to be raffled off for charity throughout December in aid of The Pace Centre and Movember.

The bike itself is a custom painted Cervélo S3 carbon frame that has been painted by hand by Hall, then prepared and finished professionally by Gun Control Custom Paint. It has been built up with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset and comes equipped with a set of Parcours carbon rims with Schwalbe One tyres.

“It’s actually very simple,” said Hall. “A £10 donation on the donation page gives you one entry into the raffle. This £10 donation is split in half between The Pace Centre and Movember so you are supporting two incredible causes with your donation. You can enter as many times as you like. There is no limit to the number of entries you can put in. When you add your donation, please make sure you add your contact details so that I can contact you if you win!”

“Entries close on Christmas Eve at 10:00 GMT and the winner will be selected at random and will be announced on Christmas Day! I will share a video of the draw through my social media accounts. If you are the winner, please reach out to me (@Chrishallrides or @ZeroLemon) or I will drop you a message via the contact details provided. We will then either arrange collection or postage of the bike.”

The raffle is open worldwide and the bike will be shipped to whoever the winner is. If they would like to collect the bike in person, Hall will also meet them at Gun Control Custom Paint where the bike is currently on display.

“A massive thank you to Cervélo for providing the frameset and Parcours for providing the wheels,” added Hall. “Also a massive thank you to Gun Control Custom Paint, who helped to prepare and finish the frame, for all their advice and trusting in me to produce something pretty special. Both the Pace Centre and Movember do incredible work in helping transform and change people’s lives for the better and hopefully, this bike will also help them to continue to do the incredible work they do but also help inspire someone to head out and take on their own challenges and adventures on it.”

Parcours wheels in the photograph are for illustration purposes. The bike will be equipped with a set of Parcours Grimpeur disc wheels.

