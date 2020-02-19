One Pro Nutrition launches Ambassador Programme

Share Facebook

One Pro Nutrition is looking to recruit new ambassadors to join the brand.

Looking for those who #GoONEBetter in their own everyday sport or activity, the Ambassador Programme is open to all abilities. Entry is via an online form on the website and entries are open until 1st March 2020.

One Pro Nutrition is looking for people who share the brand’s ethos, drive, passion and commitment to “challenge their limits and go one better”. As well as receiving unique opportunities including event invites, new product exclusives and social exposure, successful applicants will be supported with a product allowance specific to their needs.

One Pro Nutrition recently announced a number of Supported Athletes for 2020, including professional cricketers Stuart Broad and Sam Billings, professional cycling teams Ribble Weldtite and Drops, former Olympian and track runner Tom Lancashire, Heather Cubbage, and British 49er sailors Daniel Budden and James Grummett.