One Pro Nutrition launches Liposomal Vitamin C

One Pro Nutrition has launched Liposomal Vitamin C, aiming to provide added immune support for the body.

The product comes in a 30 sachet box for a month’s supply of daily Vitamin C intake, and is dairy, sugar and gluten-free, and vegan. It is the first in One Pro Nutrition’s new Health and Wellness range, designed to support a healthy body and lifestyle.

Each 5ml Liposomal Vitamin C sachet contributes to the normal function of the immune system and nervous system, the brand said, helps reduce tiredness and fatigue, and contributes to normal collagen formation for bones, cartilage, blood vessels, skin, gums and teeth.

“We’re extremely excited to launch this new product to the market, the first in our new Health and Wellness range,” said former England cricketer and One Pro Nutrition founder and chairman Matt Prior.

“Now more than ever it is vital to keep ourselves fit and healthy and keep our immune systems supported and strong. The new Liposomal Vitamin C does just that in an exciting product which many people are not aware of as yet.”

The RRP of Liposomal Vitamin C is £38.99 per box of 30 sachets and can be ordered here. In line with the rest of the range, it is tested by Informed Sport.

