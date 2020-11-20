One week until voting closes for BikeBiz Awards 2020

There is now just one week to go until voting closes for the BikeBiz Awards 2020, in association with Tannus Tyres.
The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event to ensure those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.
The online vote will close on Friday 27th November and the results will determine this year’s winners, which will be revealed online on Friday 11th December.
The finalists are:
Best Independent Bike Dealer
- Berkshire Cycles
Criterium Cycles
Mountain Mania Cycles
Phoenix Cycleworks
Rides on Air
The Bike Stable
Best Omnichannel Retailer
- Freewheel
Pure Electric
Ribble Cycles
Rutland Cycling
Sigma Sports
Velorution
Best Retailer Services
- bikefitting.com
Citrus-Lime
Green Commute Initiative
The ACT
The Bicycle Association
Unearth Marketing
Innovation from a Newcomer, sponsored by Tannus Tyres
- Busby
Knaap Bikes
Leopard Tech
Ochain
Superstrata
SureShift
Bike Distributor of the Year
- Cycling Sports Group
Raleigh UK
Scott Sports
Silverfish UK
Sportline
ZyroFisher
P&A Distributor of the Year
- Ison Distribution
Madison
Oxford
Raleigh UK
Silverfish UK
ZyroFisher
Bike Brand of the Year
- Cube
Genesis
Revel Bikes
Scott Sports
Specialized
Vaast Bikes
P&A Brand of the Year
- Campagnolo
Elite
Elvedes
Muc-Off
Thomson
Topeak
BikeBiz Woman of the Year
- Clare Dewey, Epic Road Rides
Georgia Yexley, Beryl
Lauren Goode, Chicken CycleKit
Nikki Hawyes, ZyroFisher
Rachael Wight, Off Road CC
Sandra Corcoran, Pennine Cycles
Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Pure Electric
- #BikeisBest
Brompton Bike Hire
Cycling UK
LEVA-EU
Sustrans
Trash Free Trails
