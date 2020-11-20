One week until voting closes for BikeBiz Awards 2020

There is now just one week to go until voting closes for the BikeBiz Awards 2020, in association with Tannus Tyres.

The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event to ensure those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

The online vote will close on Friday 27th November and the results will determine this year’s winners, which will be revealed online on Friday 11th December.

The finalists are:

Best Independent Bike Dealer

Berkshire Cycles

Criterium Cycles

Mountain Mania Cycles

Phoenix Cycleworks

Rides on Air

The Bike Stable

Best Omnichannel Retailer

Freewheel

Pure Electric

Ribble Cycles

Rutland Cycling

Sigma Sports

Velorution

Best Retailer Services

bikefitting.com

Citrus-Lime

Green Commute Initiative

The ACT

The Bicycle Association

Unearth Marketing

Innovation from a Newcomer, sponsored by Tannus Tyres

Busby

Knaap Bikes

Leopard Tech

Ochain

Superstrata

SureShift

Bike Distributor of the Year

Cycling Sports Group

Raleigh UK

Scott Sports

Silverfish UK

Sportline

ZyroFisher

P&A Distributor of the Year

Ison Distribution

Madison

Oxford

Raleigh UK

Silverfish UK

ZyroFisher

Bike Brand of the Year

Cube

Genesis

Revel Bikes

Scott Sports

Specialized

Vaast Bikes

P&A Brand of the Year

Campagnolo

Elite

Elvedes

Muc-Off

Thomson

Topeak

BikeBiz Woman of the Year

Clare Dewey, Epic Road Rides

Georgia Yexley, Beryl

Lauren Goode, Chicken CycleKit

Nikki Hawyes, ZyroFisher

Rachael Wight, Off Road CC

Sandra Corcoran, Pennine Cycles

Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Pure Electric

#BikeisBest

Brompton Bike Hire

Cycling UK

LEVA-EU

Sustrans

Trash Free Trails

