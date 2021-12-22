Oneway Bike Industry and Oneway Distribution merge into one company

Share Facebook

Oneway Bike Industry and Oneway Distribution have merged into one company – Oneway Bike.

By merging the two companies, dealers will have one point of contact for all brands that Oneway Bike supplies. As a result, the communication between dealer and distributor will be clear and transparent.

With the merger, Oneway Bike is also introducing a new corporate identity, including a renewed logo. The triangle in the logo stands for passion, friendship and fraternisation – three important values ​​for Oneway. The new style was gradually introduced in preparation for the merger, and now that the merger is official, the new colours and logo are seen in all the communications by Oneway.

“We are very happy with the merger,” said Lennard van Winden, CEO of Oneway Bike. “Not only will the communication be more transparent to our dealers; our logistic process will be more sustainably and efficiently.

“All orders are now added to the same process. That way we can collect orders of different brands in one go and pack and ship as much as possible in one box.”

Oneway Bike Industry was founded in 2001 and has been the exclusive distributor of the German bike brand Cube ever since. Cube’s current portfolio consists of more than 290 different mountain bikes, road, cross, triathlon, trekking and e-bikes. The brand also offers an extensive collection of clothing and accessories.

Premium brands for bike accessories and parts such as Newmen, SQlab, Ere Research and RFR have been distributed by Oneway Distribution since 2010. With the different brands in its portfolio, Oneway offers a diverse range of products to meet each cyclist’s needs. For example, SQlab is an

expert when it comes to bike ergonomics, while Ere Research makes sure that a wheel upgrade is never far away.

Dealers interested in any of the brands Oneway offers should contact info@onewaybike.nl or +31 10 340 3500.