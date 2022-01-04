Oneway moves to new office in Rotterdam

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Oneway Bike, distributor of Cube, Ere Research, Acid and RFR, has moved to a new office building and warehouse, located in Rotterdam.

The new building consists of almost 2000 m² of office space and more than 8000 m² of warehouse space with sufficient growth potential, said the company. The new office also offers enough space for a complete showroom of more than 400 m². In addition, a separate training room will be created for on-site training in due course.

“One thing that makes the new office building unique, is the combination of wood, concrete and glass,” said a statement. “The large windows provide a spatial effect, while the high-quality insulating glass makes sure the temperature in all rooms is always comfortable – in winter and summer.” Large glass windows are also fitted in the warehouse and workshop.

“The windows in the warehouse ensure a pleasant working climate for Oneway’s logistics employees,” said Lennard van Winden, CEO of Oneway. “Huge wooden trusses with a length of no less than 28 meters support the roof of the warehouse and remain visible. This gives the warehouse a warm and welcome appearance.”

Oneway said it is committed to making its processes as sustainable as possible. All systems are powered by no fewer than 1350 solar panels, and the design of the building and the various smart systems ensure that as little energy as possible is used. For example, the smart LED lighting automatically dims the light when no one is in a room. In addition, the extra thick outer walls have an insulating effect and no heat is lost.

Read more: digiBike* set to return for 2022

Oneway said is looking forward to the new year and working from the new location:

Oneway Bike

Christa Ehrlichhof 10

3059 LL Rotterdam

The Netherlands