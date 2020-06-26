OnGuard receives Diamond Sold Secure security rating

Share Facebook

The OnGuard Pitbull and Brute range are the “first locks in the UK” to be certified to Diamond standard by Sold Secure.

Sold Secure recently added a new Diamond standard for testing within the category for bicycle locks.

“By increasing our standards to meet this new standard, we have begun to lead the way in lock innovation, pushing our locks the limits of what is possible,” said a statement.

“It’s this constant innovation, to provide our customers with a lock where they don’t need to compromise between security and weight, that has meant we have become the first brand in the UK to get a number of our locks to this new prestigious standard.

“OnGuard locks have always been some of the most secure locks on the market, with consistent Sold Secure standard results across the range; so the fact we now have five locks at this new Diamond classification comes as no surprise, we hope this latest achievement will help to boost the confidence our customers.”

As well as Sold Secure rated locks, OnGuard also offers a key-code registration service for secure key replacement, comprehensive anti-theft programs, limited lifetime warranties and more. “Being the first brand in the UK to achieve this standard speaks volumes for the quality of OnGuard’s products. OnGuard continues to march towards the front of the queue when it comes to bicycle security.”

