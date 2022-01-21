Online platform Bike Hero launches collect and deliver bike repair service

Share Facebook

Bike Hero has opened the doors to its first location in Chertsey, offering a collect and deliver bicycle repair service across Surrey and West London via its online platform.

The team combines expert bicycle mechanics and a management team with years of combined industry experience, sharing the goal to make owning and enjoying a bike easier, whether for sport, commute or family fun.

As part of working towards minimising carbon footprint in all of its activity, the Bike Hero workshop will facilitate walk-ins as well as convenient collection services using its electric vans. The team services a growing area that’s set to expand with the addition of further workshops and electric vehicles.

Customers can book a service or repair online on their chosen collection or drop off date before the Bike Hero team steps in to manage the rest of the journey, with bikes turned around within 72-hours at its new Chertsey location.

As well as servicing individual riders, Bike Hero will also facilitate builds and delivery for a number of direct-to-consumer brands that require an expert team of mechanics at the final step of the journey before the bike reaches the customer.

“We’re excited to finally launch our online platform in order to facilitate the rising demand for convenient bike servicing across Surrey and West London,” said Becky Frewing, Bike Hero general manager. “The launch represents the first phase in an exciting journey that will see us develop a tech-first platform to facilitate bike serving and pre-owned bike retail at a time when more and more people are turning to two-wheels.”

Alongside the repairs and servicing of bikes, Bike Hero’s team of mechanics will also be bringing pre-owned bikes back to life, rebuilding and repairing bikes before reselling them on Bike Hero’s online platform. Bike Hero’s mechanics also offer various rider workshops on-site for groups of cyclists looking to gain a better understanding of bike mechanics and how to solve the basic issues and repairs at its new Chertsey workshop.

“As a sustainability-conscious business we’re looking to both reduce our impact, thanks to use of electric vehicles for collections, as well as limiting the number of bikes that end up left unused in the shed,” Frewing added.

Services start from £29, with a comprehensive list of repairs also available across all types of bicycles with Bike Hero’s team of qualified, experienced mechanics. Bike Hero is currently recruiting for more mechanics and those interested in joining the team should get in touch using the contact details on the Bike Hero platform.

To find out more about the services Bike Hero offers, or to get in touch today, visit www.bike-hero.co.uk.