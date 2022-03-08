Online tool Bikebook launches to help cyclists find local mechanics wherever they are in UK

Share Facebook

UK cycling start-up Bikebook has launched, allowing cyclists to find the best local mechanic wherever they are located in the UK.

Bikebook is a new online tool that allows for an instant comparison of services, reviews, and prices from local mechanics, and Bikebook Portal is a fully integrated bicycle shop management tool that can help mechanics save time and improve efficiency in their business.

Bikebook was formed by two brothers and a best friend, with a goal to help cyclists find local, independent bicycle mechanics. The idea came about for two reasons: they were on a cycling trip in West Yorkshire and had a problem with one of their bikes, which required the assistance of a professional mechanic. However, as they were unsure about where to go and out of practicality, they took it to a large chain. This repair was unsatisfactory, they said, so had to try and find a local mechanic.

This led to the realisation that there was a need for a platform that would efficiently pair a cyclist to a professional mechanic. Co-founder Jake said: “We aim to support local independent businesses whilst allowing cyclists transparency when choosing a service.”

Bikebook enables a mechanic to create an online profile, which in turn allows cyclists to access the services of a professional.

The start-up wants to improve the transparency of bike servicing as, although most mechanics offer a three-tier system of Basic, Standard and Premium, these services are not necessarily uniform across the industry. Its system gives the cyclist full transparency of each service, so they know exactly what is included and at what cost.

Bikebook allows for easy-to-read reviews, based on the quality of the mechanic’s work, rather than their online presence being limited by a marketing budget and advertisement costs. In turn, the mechanic saves time and money in SEO and marketing costs.

The Bikebook portal, a workshop management tool, helps improve a mechanic’s day-to-day administrative efficiency. Furthermore, the company wants to refine customer experience of obtaining a service. Bikebook portal has an automated service tracker, which allows a customer to see live updates of progress and to instantly message their mechanic.

When speaking about their motivations for the project, co-founder Ryan said: “From a young age, we have all loved cycling. Jake was an avid racer, and all of us are now regular, recreational cyclists. Creating a stronghold for the bicycle maintenance industry is exciting and rewarding for us all. Bikebook is more than just a business, it’s the conduit that supports our passion.”