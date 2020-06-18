Online travel aggregator PedalTripr to simplify search for cycling holidays

Share Facebook

A new online platform for cycling enthusiasts is set to simplify the search for finding tailor-made travel experiences by bike.

PedalTripr, which is owned and operated by UK startup company VeloSocial, aims to tap into the growing passion and demand for cycling, by aggregating the hundreds of specialist travel providers that deliver custom tours into one online search destination.

Bringing together trips from operators including Exodus, BSpoke Tours and Bikecation, users will be able to use the new platform to search for a whole host of travel experiences, ranging from weekend road cycling trips, through to fat bike tours and mass participation sportives.

As part of the launch, PedalTripr has also confirmed the appointment of Sean Igoe, former commercial head for TI Media, Dennis and Future Publishing, which owned titles such as Cycling Weekly, BikeRadar, MBUK and Cyclist. Igoe joins the team to lead the commercial development of PedalTripr’s publisher partnership programme.

PedalTripr founder Justin Sedgmond said: “It’s always been my dream to build a business which combines my professional experience and my passion for cycling. We were already seeing an increased demand for travel and life experiences involving a bike, but the COVID-19 pandemic really seems to have given people a new appreciation for cycling and the great outdoors.

“With the travel industry starting to open back up and our users keen to find their next cycling adventure, we believe that this is a great time to launch PedalTripr and showcase the incredible cycling trips that are out there to be enjoyed all around the world.”

On joining the PedalTripr team, Igoe said: “I’m very excited to join PedalTripr and work with the rest of the team to develop and grow the platform. There is a clear gap in the market for a service like this that brings together all of the great cycling experiences and events that are available, so we really hope that we can inspire more people to get out there, seek adventure and enjoy the world of cycling travel.”

A key component of PedalTripr’s technology is its white label Tour Finder function. The ‘plug and play’ solution enables online publishers to create their own fully branded Tour Finder – essentially a mirror version of PedalTripr – which can then be integrated into their own website to provide an additional revenue stream.

To find out more, visit www.pedaltripr.com.

