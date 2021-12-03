Orbea adds lightweight aluminium options to Rise e-MTB range 

Share Facebook

Orbea has revamped its range of Rise e-MTBs with the addition of lightweight aluminium models.

The new versions of the “light e-bikes” open the market up to a wider audience, Orbea said, with their lower price point.

Built around an EP8 RS motor developed by Orbea and Shimano, the Rise range now runs from £4,599 for the H30 aluminium model, up to £8,999 for the M-Team top spec carbon edition.

Announcing the aluminium additions, Orbea said: “The popularity of “light e-bikes” has not stopped growing since its recent introduction to the market. The feeling of rolling like a mechanical trail bike and its handling on the trails have made many e-bikers opt for this type of bike, while many others have made the leap from traditional mechanical bikes.

“Orbea hit the table by debuting a whole new philosophy for e-bikes last year with one of the lightest electric bikes on the market: Rise

“Developed with the Rider Synergy (RS) philosophy, this model introduced the idea of a fully integrated system where power, weight, interface and autonomy are considered together. Now, Orbea brings this philosophy to a wider audience with the addition of three aluminium models that are joining the Rise family.”

Orbea’s RS philosophy combines lower weight of the bike with greater dependence on the rider’s legs, which helps reduce power consumption and gives the Rise a 50% longer-lasting battery compared to a standard e-bike.

The battery has been redesigned in the aluminium models, offering 540Wh compared to the 360Wh for the carbon versions.

With frames that are double and triple butted, hydroformed tubing, Orbea have aimed for weight-saving where possible combined with stiffness in the areas consumers need it most.

The aluminium frame is now just 3.4kg , just 100g more than the Occam aluminium frame and 2kg lighter than most aluminium e-bikes out on the market.

Orbea said the total weight for the Rise is just 19kg for the top spec model and 20kg for the entry level.

The brand has also revamped its smart charger for the aluminium Rise, which charges to 80% in just three hours.

Orbea’s aluminium Rise range comes in three price points – from £4,599 up to £6,099 – while the carbon has four options ranging from £5,599 up to £8,999.