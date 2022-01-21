Orbea announces decision to increase prices due to rising costs and supply failures

Share Facebook

Orbea has announced its decision to increase its prices, as a result of increases in the cost of raw materials, transportation, and intermittent and ongoing supply failures.

The brand has also outlined measures set in place to soften the impact of this price increase.

The prices of raw materials such as aluminium, steel, and carbon have been rising continuously for months, as have fuel prices, said Orbea. Transport costs have also risen disproportionately due to a shortage of containers, ships, and to congestion at ports.

The bike industry, like many others, is suffering from intermittent or ongoing failures in the supply of components. This forces Orbea to modify its specifications or seek similar alternatives, it added, always striving to maintain quality.

Orbea said it has so far held out against raising prices, but explained it has finally been forced to follow other brands in the sector and change its prices for this year.

“We are a company that is committed to our community of users and our stores,” stated Gonzalo García de Salazar, the company’s global sales manager. “We are continuously monitoring market trends and have done everything that we could to avoid this price update, but there is no sign of the upward trend in costs being corrected.”

Seeking to minimise the impact for dealers and users alike, Orbea said it has made a further effort to maintain its prices on those bikes already reserved by users and confirmed by their dealer in the Orbea system.

“This has been a difficult decision for Orbea, because it will have consequences for our stores and for the cycling community, who have trusted and continue to trust in our brand. We understand what this means,” concluded de Salazar.

The new prices can be found at orbea.com.