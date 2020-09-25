Orbea launches new Gain eRoad

Share Facebook

Orbea has launched the new Gain eRoad.

“Gain’s new motor is the heart of the bike and the key component behind the Enough Energy concept,” said a statement. “Its sophisticated transmission system provides smooth, balanced and reliable pedalling assistance that improves your rides without disconnecting you from the satisfaction of a good physical effort. And since the motor is located at the wheel and not the bottom bracket, you’ll enjoy pedalling without resistance when the power assist is off.”

Orbea has incorporated a new Torque Simulation Algorithm into the motor, which results in an “extremely natural response in pedal assistance”. It has also introduced a new display with a larger screen that provides “essential information and a second control point for the system”.

The brand has also adapted the ICR+ integration technique used on its Orca road models to “completely hide” the cables on all Gain models. The speed sensor and motor cables are also concealed inside the frame and the speed sensor is routed inside the right chainstay and the motor cable inside the left.

Gain is also the brand’s first road bike with daytime running lights integrated into the display mount and seat clamp. All Gain Road versions are fitted with 700×30 tubeless tyres for added “safety, efficiency and comfort”. Single chainring versions are specced with 700×40 gravel tyres.

