Orbea launches new Ordu bike

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Orbea has launched its new Ordu bike – “an elegant blend of aerodynamics, weight, handling and ergonomics”.

The new Ordu frame offers a total drag reduction of 11.5%, the company said, which translates into an aerodynamic improvement of 41 seconds over a 180 kilometre run at an average of 43 km/h.

For the weight, Orbea said it analysed the areas where large amounts of material were being used for rigidity. “By redesigning the shapes, adjusting the laminating process and using the best carbon fibre available, we shaved the weight considerably,” it said. “Weight is dictated by the stiffness goals for each size, offering perfect balance of form and materials. While we were tweaking the aerodynamics, we made structural adjustments to meet our goal of having the lightest frame with a perfectly adjusted stiffness for each size.”

Orbea also lengthened the reach to increase stability, and a 72-degree head angle gives riders “more direct, responsive control of the bike”. Additionally, the company lowered the bottom bracket for better weight distribution and balance. There is also a wide range of adjustability in the stack, reach, armrests, handlebar assembly and seatpost.

Read the October issue of BikeBiz below: