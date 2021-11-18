Orbea launches tool that lets consumers view stock levels in stores

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

In response to the ongoing supply issues facing the bike industry, Orbea has launched a unique tool that lets consumers check stock levels at their local stores.

Rider Connect is a new feature that allows customers to check the current and future availability of Orbea machines at authorised dealer stores.

The website also allows riders to reserve and purchase their chosen model at their nearest dealer.

Orbea said: “The bike industry is experiencing a difficult time: the massive demand from riders is met with uncertain delivery dates from bike brands. This situation has led Orbea to create Rider Connect, a solution that allows customers to view the current and future availability of Orbea bikes at the store of their choice, helping shops effectively manage their sales and helping riders find their perfect bike.”

Rider Connect users can view models currently available at a shop of their choice, along with incoming bikes and delivery dates.

The site also lets consumers filter results by delivery date and distance from their home.

Bikes can be reserved and purchases managed through Rider Connect, while users can also customise their dream bike at orbea.com to then collect from their nearest store.

Orbea said the innovation means dealers can attract customers with a strong desire to buy a bike in store.

Read more: Brompton Superlight evolves into new Brompton P Line

The cycling industry is facing a daunting time, as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has caused huge stock issues around the globe, with distributors and bike shops struggling to keep up with demand as cycling’s popularity has surged.

How does Rider Connect work?

Simply find your bike in five steps: