Orbea resumes production in Spain

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Orbea has resumed its production after a two-week suspension of its manufacturing activity.

The Spanish Government has now lifted the shutdown order for non-essential business, and Orbea says it’s “back to work with more passion than ever”.

“We’re all experiencing some truly difficult days,” said a statement on the brand’s website. “These are times of taking responsibility, joining together, strength…And in a cooperative like ours, we know all about this. We’ve weathered numerous storms over the decades and returned stronger and more focused.”

The brand said that during the shutdown, it adapted its facilities to protect from the virus and prevent its spread. Orbea has drafted some internal guidelines based on the instructions from relevant health authorities, including special measures during transport, where it has expanded services to prevent gatherings of people; promoting bicycles to commute to and from work; maintaining a distance of two metres between people, thus adjusting the number of staff members working at the plant.

It is also conducting controls using laser thermometers, engaging in continuous cleaning and hygiene of work stations and refraining from using common areas to prevent gatherings of people. It has provided face masks and personal protective equipment and has also installed screens, and all employees who can do so continue to telecommute.

“Orbea would also like to acknowledge the exceptional work of all those who are working intensively to end this virus, including all health care, transportation and food service workers,” the statement continued. “We’d also like to salute you for being responsible and complying with the measures adopted by the different Governments.”