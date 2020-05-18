Oreka Training appoints Simmons as UK sales manager

Share Facebook

Oreka Training has appointed Ben Simmons as its new UK sales manager.

The brand is now ready to launch in the UK market and will start selling directly to stores.

“Oreka is already thought of as a prestige brand in other European countries, and for me, it’s an exciting challenge to expose even more riders to the quality of their products,” said Simmons.

“The Oreka Training sales team is doing a spectacular job and I’m sure that together we will succeed ingrowing Oreka in this dynamic and demanding market, the project looks promising with the addition of new products that will allow us to be competitive in the indoor and Esport segment.

“The other great advantage of Oreka is that it provides a new tool for UK Bike Fitters to provide dynamic Bike Fitting for a more realistic riding position.”

Simmons is well known in the cycling industry and has experience in marketing, brand management and sales from previously working with other premium cycling brands.

He also has a background in coaching, mechanics and has been a competitive cyclist for over 20 years.

“The identity of Oreka is felt in all the products that pass through the doors of our facilities,” added Simmons.

“Oreka is a family with the best cycling tradition, and has become a leader in super-innovative technologies. And that’s what I love about Oreka: the cycling tradition with the innovation, looking to the future.”