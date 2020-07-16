Oreka Training launches ‘revolutionary’ direct drive machine

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Oreka Training is launching a new direct drive system, the Oreka O5.

The new machine has an adjustable balancing system.

It is a safe and simple system, the brand said, with sensors that “guarantee a smooth training experience”.

“Dynamic and freedom of movement, reduction of muscle overloads and injuries due to spending lots of hours in a static position,” said a statement, “Oreka trainers allow enjoying hours and hours of training with completely natural pedalling sensation, which means that the muscles don’t get hurt. This makes Oreka Training the ideal training tool for professionals right through to the enthusiast.”

The trainer also works without having to plug it in, thanks to the permanent magnet motor. This engine, along with the steering wheel of inertia and electronic elements, is configured to generate energy from motion. With that energy, the trainer communicates with apps and controls the resistance.

It also has an electric brake with electromagnets and permanent magnets rows, which generate its own energy. The trainer uses this energy to produce the required resistance. The new trainer is easy to set up, said Oreka, and the resistance is produced by a magnetic field that is regulated and adjusted automatically, increasing or decreasing the current that passes through the electromagnets. This results in a functional resistance unit that requires no maintenance or contact, the brand said.

Read the July edition of BikeBiz below: