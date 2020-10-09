Orro launches ‘new and improved’ Terra C

Share Facebook

Orro has launched its ‘new and improved’ Terra C.

“The frame geometry is poised to descend and corner with ease inspiring confident off-road handling,” said a statement. “Take it back to the tarmac and the excellent power transfer provided by the carbon layup is immediately apparent. Innegra fibres are woven into the carbon at strategic locations to protect the frame from impact damage; this ensures the ‘light and fast’ design ethos is met with the durability riders expect.”

The Terra C now has a semi-integrated front end for an ‘ultra-clean’ aesthetic. The cables enter the frame via a cable box on the headset and run internally through the headtube.

This means the frame suffers no cable rub abrasion to the headtube when the handlebars are turned, and no interference with handlebar bags. This new design can also be made fully integrated, with a compatible bar and stem.

Clearance for up to 700x44c tyres or 650bx47c allows the rider to adapt their Terra to ‘virtually any’ riding scenario. The new colours ensure the Terra C ‘stands out from the crowd more than ever’ with an iridescent dark radiant and South Downs Chalk.

The Terra C is now available in two SRAM builds for the first time, with Apex 1x and Rival 22 being the chosen groupsets, providing ‘ultimate flexibility’ to the customer, whilst also ensuring the Terra C is available specced with every major groupset provider.

Pre-orders are advised as stock is going fast. View the full range here.

