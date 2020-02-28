Orro releases new Venturi Evo Tri

Share Facebook

Orro has released the new Venturi Evo Tri.

“Building on the success of the Venturi lineup, the Evo Tri uses the same geometry and lots of the same great features,” said a statement. “The Venturi Evo Tri has been designed to be very versatile, essentially it’s three bikes in one, sold as a TT/Tri bike setup but can easily be swapped into a road setup.

“We have designed a new seatpost to go with this model that enables the rider to get far enough forward for a TT position but also far enough back to enable a road bike position.”

The new Venturi Evo Tri has a hidden seat clamp, a frame that is optimised for 28mm tyres and thru-axles with removable switch levers.

Using the latest 3D modelling technologies, the frame design has refined tube profiles to create a frame that “boasts brilliant stiffness, comfort and aerodynamics”.

It also comes equipped with fully customisable Vision clip-on Tri bars and a TriMax rear hydration system.

The bikes are in stock now at i-ride.co.uk with an SRP of £2499.99.