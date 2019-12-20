Orro releases new Venturi Evo

Orro has released the new Venturi Evo.

Building on the success of the Venturi STC, the Evo uses the same geometry and lots of the same features.

The Venturi Evo uses a custom blend of three different carbon fibres and Orro’s own layup to produce a frame with the “perfect blend of comfort and stiffness”. The bike is then finished off with the Shimano 105 R7020 hydraulic groupset and is available for £2,099.99 SRP.

The original Venturi came with a multitude of features designed to provide the rider with even more aerodynamic advantages. A hidden seat clamp, a frame that is optimised for 28mm tyres and thru-axles with removable switch levers were all included and can also be found on the new Venturi Evo.

“The Venturi Evo has also been crafted to be a brilliant road bike for every ride,” said a statement. “From your commute to your local club run, it will certainly turn heads in with its fantastic gloss grey paint scheme.

“Using the very latest 3D modelling technologies, the Venturi Evo’s frame design has refined tube profiles to create a frame that boasts brilliant stiffness, comfort and aerodynamics.

“The Venturi Evo was made to encourage you to ride fast but also lets you cruise in comfort when you want to calm things down.

“The frame that has been optimised for 28C tyres, just like the STC version to ensure maximum ride comfort, without sacrificing on performance or aerodynamics.”

The bikes are in stock now at i-ride.co.uk.