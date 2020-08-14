Orro releases updated models for 2021

Share Facebook

Orro has released a range of updated models with new specifications and innovations for 2021.

The new Venturi STC has a redesigned front end which is now fully integrated with a new, wider head tube. It continues with Orro’s British Spread Tow Carbon and will be offered in more specifications than before – with SRAM Etap being offered for the first time.

There are also new graphics and colour schemes. Pricing will be from £2,699 for Ultegra mechanical, £4,599 for SRAM Force Etap and other price points offered throughout the range right up to SRAM Red Etap and Campagnolo Super Record.

All Venturi STC bikes will continue to be assembled by hand at Orro’s facility in Ditchling, Sussex.

Among other new developments will be an updated Terra C, Orro’s high-end carbon gravel range, with new specifications and colours. The frames will continue to feature Orro’s British Innegra composite reinforcement in the main impact areas.

The new Terra C also has a new front end with Orro continuing the integrated theme. The new bikes will come partially integrated via the headset, but can also be made fully integrated. The black/silver remains with a new colour called South Downs Chalk.

These will be available in October with SRAM Rival 22 and Apex 1 groupsets, priced at £2,399 and £2,099 respectively, in limited numbers with Shimano GRX and 105 coming at a later date.

Also in the Gravel range, the aluminium Terra G models have updated colours with the burnished silver being replaced with the darker Vesuvius Silver, and the copper colour replaced with an electric blue. This model starts with a Shimano 105/FSA mix for £1,249 and is due early next year.

In the Sportive/Gran Fondo range of endurance bikes, the Gold STC Disc also features more specification choices through Orro’s ‘Tailor Made’ scheme, with all Gold STC bikes being assembled by hand in Ditchling.

All Orro models will also now come with unique customised decals on the Fulcrum wheels.

