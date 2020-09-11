Orro’s new Venturi STC now in stock

Orro’s new Venturi STC aero road bike is now in stock.

It has a redesigned front end which is now fully integrated with a new, wider head tube. The Venturi STC continues with Orro’s British Spread Tow Carbon and will be offered in more specifications than before, with SRAM Etap being offered for the first time.

There are also new graphics and colour schemes.

Pricing will be from £2,699 for Ultegra mechanical, with SRAM Force Etap at £4,599 and other price points offered throughout the range up to SRAM Red Etap and Campagnolo Super Record.

All Venturi STC bikes will continue to be assembled by hand in the UK at Orro’s facility in Ditchling, Sussex.

