Orro’s Terra C now available with Campagnolo’s EKAR 13-speed groupset

Orro’s Terra C bike is now available with the new Campagnolo EKAR 13-speed groupset.

The brand will be fitting the new groupset to its Terra C gravel bike in a brand new ‘Dark Radiant’ iridescent colourway, available to order now.

Campagnolo released the EKAR 13-speed groupset earlier today, ‘setting the benchmark’ in the performance gravel and endurance riding markets.

EKAR will also be the “lightest gravel groupset on the market” at 2,385g.

Orro’s Terra C, fitted with EKAR and Fulcrum’s new Rapid Red 3, a gravel-specific wheelset, will retail for £3,499.99.

