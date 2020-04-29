OTE Sports moves to direct distribution

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

OTE Sports is launching a dealer direct programme to service all retail accounts from May 2020.

This coincides with the launch of its B2B platform which will further help to streamline the transition.

“As a brand, we’ve always taken great pride in being open, honest and inclusive; particularly with our direct consumers,” said a statement. “We see it as our duty to not only provide personal and trustworthy customer service but also educate our community about nutrition as a whole.

“We have always stuck to these core beliefs and now feel the time is right to move away from a distributor within the cycle industry and apply these same values to the trade.”

OTE Sports has grown steadily since launching in 2013 and now feels it has ‘cemented itself’ in the industry, having established partnerships with British Triathlon, NTT Pro Cycling and the Brownlee brothers.

Its product range has been designed to cater for everyone and the brand says it can tailor it to support an IBD’s target audience. It is also able to support specialist stores with full staff training, nutrition evenings for their local clubs, ride-outs, events or team support.

Distribution, marketing and content creation is all done in house and OTE said that’s why it felt like a “logical step” to distribute direct to all retail accounts. “We’ve had a great few years of growth with ZyroFisher but now it’s time to take a firmer hold of the handlebars and continue the ride in our own direction,” the brand continued.

“This is an exciting new chapter for OTE Sports; we see this as a real opportunity to create strong and long-lasting partnerships with IBDs and the whole retail network.”

The OTE Dealer Direct Programme is available to the industry from May.

Email: sales@otesports.co.uk

Tel: 07957 549 867