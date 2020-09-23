OTS moves to Liverpool for 2021 event

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Outdoor Trade Show (OTS) will move to the Exhibition Centre Liverpool for its 2021 event, taking place from 29th June-1st July.

The show will follow the week after OutDoor by ISPO, which is taking place from 20th-23rd June 2021.

OTS’ home for the past two years, EventCity, will close by 31st March 2021 and plans for the construction of the new facility have been withdrawn due to the economic climate, especially in the events and hospitality sectors.

Marta Williams, OTS organiser, said: “Once we heard the news of EventCity closing its doors, we were obviously disappointed, as it has been a great venue over the past two years, and we had to move quickly to find a replacement venue that would work for the show.

“We were impressed by Exhibition Centre Liverpool – with facilities that exceed those in Manchester, a very accommodating team, that worked with us to ensure we could keep the same rates for our exhibitors – there was no questions that this was the right location to make the 2021 event a success following the difficult times we all have had this year.

“Our main priority now is to work with our exhibitors to allocate suitable space in the halls and release the floor plan to encourage new bookings as soon as possible. Our team of contractors that we have been working with for over 10 years will continue to support the show and offer exhibitors their familiar services.”

Bob Prattey, chief executive of The ACC Liverpool Group, operators of Exhibition Centre Liverpool, added: “We were delighted to help the team find a new home for the Outdoor Trade Show, and are looking forward to welcoming them to Exhibition Centre Liverpool in 2021. This has been a challenging year for the events industry as a whole, so it is encouraging that organisers are continuing to choose Liverpool, and we are excited to return to what we do best – hosting top class events.”

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: