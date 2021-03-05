Out on Your Loan scheme launched by Cycling Projects

Share Facebook

Cycling Projects has launched a new Out on Your Loan scheme, a new inclusive cycling programme that aims to support disabled people from across the West Midlands who want to travel and be active by making cycling journeys in their local area.

The charity will provide support, training and guidance to each individual, and a long-term loan of an adapted cycle suited to each individual’s needs and abilities.

The aim of the programme is to understand the needs of disabled people who have previously been restricted by the lack of opportunities to access and enjoy cycling, and support them to be active in their local area. “By empowering disabled people to make their own choices and decisions, we believe people will begin to weave cycling into their lifestyle aided by the adapted cycle loan, training and support,” said Cycling Projects.

“We want to provide the opportunity for more people with additional needs and disabilities to access and enjoy cycling. We will deliver a package of training and support for each individual to enable participants to cycle safely in and around their local area. We hope that participants may then be able to progress further and take part in cycling activities with friends and family, or join in local cycle clubs or groups to explore further with others.”

Out on Your Loan will be delivered by staff from Cycling Projects, working in partnership with Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) which is also providing funding for the programme. The programme was made possible by the Active Travel Fund, following the Department for Transport grant to Transport for West Midlands, part of West Midlands Combined Authority.

