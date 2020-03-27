OutDoor by ISPO 2020 cancelled

Share Facebook

Messe München is cancelling OutDoor by ISPO 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19, following the recommendation of the Bavarian State Government and the health authorities.

This step was taken in agreement with the European Outdoor Group trade association to protect the health of exhibitors and visitors. The next OutDoor by ISPO will be held in summer 2021.

“Under these circumstances, it is not reasonable to go ahead with OutDoor by ISPO as scheduled – for health and economic reasons,” said Klaus Dittrich, Chairman and CEO of Messe München. “We are now looking ahead and working together with the industry to organize a successful OutDoor by ISPO 2021.”

The decision was taken in close consultation with the European Outdoor Group, the OutDoor by ISPO Advisory Board and the exhibitors.

Mark Held, the President of the European Outdoor Group, added: “The outdoor industry is facing unprecedented stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that cancelling OutDoor by ISPO 2020 will free up much-needed company resources that can be used to support employees, retailers and other stakeholders along the supply chain.

“The more we can do now to protect everyone involved, the better equipped we will be once this crisis is over. Then Outdoor by ISPO 2021 will offer a key platform for the entire industry and will set standards for the economic comeback.”

A decision about the continuation of ISPO Digitize Summit, ISPO Textrends and Outstanding Outdoor formats will be taken at a later date.

Exhibitors and visitors will find further information on the latest developments online.