Over 600 exhibitors to showcase latest products and innovations at 29th Eurobike

Some 630 exhibitors from 42 countries will be showcasing their latest products over 80,000 square metres of exhibition space this week, as Eurobike opens its doors for the first time since 2019.

The 29th edition of the show is taking place from 1st to 4th September and has outlined its ‘hygiene and protection concept’ ahead of the return to Friedrichshafen. The 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re very pleased with the Eurobike level of participation,” said Klaus Wellmann, CEO, Messe Friedrichshafen. “In these challenging times, face-to-face meetings are so important in the bicycle industry. We are now able to make this possible in an extensive format and at an international level.”

Eurobike project manager Dirk Heidrich added: “We’re offering bicycle enthusiasts a great programme at the two public Festival Days on the 3rd and 4th September. There’s a lot to see – from the spectacular Drop and Roll Show with Danny MacAskill to the tourism highlight “Holiday on Bike” or the Demo Area – where visitors can test ride the latest bike models.”

The Eurobike Award, with about 250 products entered, provides an idea of just how prolific the bike industry’s research and development departments have been during the pandemic era. At the press conference on Thursday, a number of the latest bike and accessory trends were presented in advance.

A green solution for heavy loads: The four-wheel “SUM–X” from One Less Van is designed to transport loads up to 250 kilograms – and weighs just 49 kilograms itself. Thanks to its e-motor, it offers its moves quickly, safely and with low environmental impact. With high manoeuvrability and full suspension, the bike can navigate even narrow streets.

Flexible and multifunctional: The “Cargoline” cargo bike from Kettler comes with full suspension, is ergonomically designed down to the smallest detail and is ideal for families thanks to its detachable front box with a child seat. The modern steering system has a low centre of gravity for better handling.

Designed for sporty riders who want to move fast in the mountains with the benefit of occasional e-support. The “Rise M-10” e-mountain bike from Orbea is the ideal solution. Its 360-watt Shimano motor is extraordinary lightweight for an e-bike and provides power and assistance only when the rider really needs it.

A featherweight flash of orange: The “Myroon Exonic” mountain bike from KTM has a frame weight of just 920 grams. With its clear lines and race-dedicated geometry, this attractive MTB is built for maximum speed and control during mountain use.

No more dirty chains: The intelligently-designed “Nuseti” routes all cables, gearbox and drive system internally. As such, the Polish company’s fine carbon frame is engineered to offer long-lasting and maintenance-free riding.

On the textile front, there are a number of exciting creative advances: For example, the “Revo Short” from Shimano shows that airbags can have a life beyond just impact protection in cars. By upcycling airbags and combining them with other recycled materials, Shimano is making robust and long-lasting apparel for mountain bikers.

Shoes off, squeeze into the waterproofs, shoes back on – Texlock’s “Raijn” does away with the hassle. The multifunctional full-body rainproof jumpsuit zips open and is easy to pull on over the legs. In addition, it can also be used as a simple rain jacket and stows away in a hip bag.

The quick and easy bike packing solution for gravel, MTB or road bikes – the “Quick-Rack Light” by Ortlieb. This versatile rack can be easily assembled or dissembled in seconds.

Designed especially for women riders: The “Forza Bib Shorts” by Sher. A clever rear zip means that women can now easily stop for a ‘nature break’ too. And the special padding made of the first-ever permanently bacteria-inhibiting and fungal-inhibiting fabric reduces the risk of cystitis and candida infections.

A further product designed for women who want to ride: The Veloine “Pregnancy Cycling Kit” is a shorts and jersey combo that makes it possible for women to continue cycling in comfort even in the advanced stages of pregnancy. As such, it challenges the prejudice that pregnant women don’t ride bikes.

In poor light conditions, cyclists are often hard to see, despite their reflectors: “RheoLight” from Ink Invent uses specials pigments that mix with frame paints. When it’s dark, the frame tubes light up – for additional road safety.

The “Idol” bike helmet by Alpina has an integrated rear light for additional safety in poor visibility conditions. It charges via USB and is also a fine example of modern sustainability due to its recycled materials and organically based plastics. And as it is “Made in Germany”, this helmet reduces its carbon footprint via reduced transportation.

Innovations, such as the “Leval” curve light by Busch + Müller are a good example of how e-bikes are moving to become the most modern and emancipated form of transport. The curve light is attached to the bike between the holder and the front light on the forks or handlebars. It features a gyroscope mounted on ball bearings with a servo motor to balance out steering movements and tilt. As a result, the horizon is always well lit and riding an e-bike in the dark becomes safer.

Eurobike 2021 is open from 1st to 2nd September exclusively to trade visitors. On the Festival Days of Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th September, the exhibition grounds are open to all bike fans from 09:00 to 18:00 to see the latest innovations and test ride many of next season’s new models.

Tickets for Eurobike are available online only. For more information about the health, safety and hygiene concept, click here. Eurobike is only open to the public on the Festival Days.