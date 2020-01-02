Over 70 new on-street dockless bike bays installed in Hackney

Over 70 new dockless bike bays have been installed in Hackney, as part of the council’s agreement with Beryl and Jump to introduce dockless bikes to the borough.

The bays, which have been funded by both operators, have replaced car parking spaces, with only dockless bikes allowed to park in them, ensuring that the borough’s pavements remain accessible to everyone.

“We’re London’s top borough for cycling, but bike-sharing schemes are only available in the very south of the borough,” said councillor Jon Burke, cabinet member for energy, waste, transport and public realm.

“This landmark agreement with Beryl and Jump will see dockless bikes roll out across Hackney, bringing the benefits of one-way cycling trips to residents, reclaiming parking spaces from cars, and eliminating global warming pollution by encouraging more people to walk and cycle. The new bays, which have been financed in partnership with Beryl and Jump, will overwhelmingly be installed on the road to ensure our pavements are fully accessible to pedestrians.”

The bikes will provide a range of benefits for those looking to cycle for one-way trips, with Jump bikes costing £1 plus 12p a minute for its electrically assisted bikes and Beryl bikes available from just 5p per minute on its prepaid minute bundles or 5p per minute with a £1 unlock fee on the Pay As You Ride pass for its pedal-powered bikes.

Riders who leave their bikes outside of the bays will face an additional charge from the operators.