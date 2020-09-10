Oxford partners up with Citrus-Lime to support independent retailers

Oxford Products is partnering with Citrus-Lime through the Supplier Integration Module (SIM).

SIM ensures that data is accurate and up-to-date on an ongoing basis, speeding up the processes that use supplier information. This means less time is spent in front of a computer screen on product admin, minimising the cost of managing masses of supplier data. It also enables retailers to sell stock held in supplier warehouses.

Key Benefits

In-store:

– Increase efficiency with fast and easy item creation

– Download accurate and up-to-date item data at any time

– Ability to view supplier stock when creating a purchase order

– Real-time supplier stock enquiry from Cloud POS for customer special orders

Online:

– Speed up item creation with easy item import

– Oxford Products provides product descriptions and images

– Import accurate and up-to-date item data at any time

– Show real-time supplier stock on your website with a longer lead time

