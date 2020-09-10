Oxford partners up with Citrus-Lime to support independent retailers

Oxford Products is partnering with Citrus-Lime through the Supplier Integration Module (SIM).
SIM ensures that data is accurate and up-to-date on an ongoing basis, speeding up the processes that use supplier information. This means less time is spent in front of a computer screen on product admin, minimising the cost of managing masses of supplier data. It also enables retailers to sell stock held in supplier warehouses.
Key Benefits
In-store:
– Increase efficiency with fast and easy item creation
– Download accurate and up-to-date item data at any time
– Ability to view supplier stock when creating a purchase order
– Real-time supplier stock enquiry from Cloud POS for customer special orders
Online:
– Speed up item creation with easy item import
– Oxford Products provides product descriptions and images
– Import accurate and up-to-date item data at any time
– Show real-time supplier stock on your website with a longer lead time
Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: