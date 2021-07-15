Oxford Products to distribute SIGMA in UK

Share Facebook

Oxford Products has added SIGMA to its portfolio of bike brands.

“The market expansion into the UK is an important step into the future for us,” said SIGMA managing director Thomas Seifert. “Together, we want to bring the SIGMA brand back into the focus of consumers in the UK and sustainably participate in the market activities in the UK.

“Our goal is to be one of the major players in sports electronics in the UK.” The key factor in choosing Oxford Products, said SIGMA, is its years of experience in aftermarket sales for bike accessories.

“Oxford has seen extraordinary growth in recent years, as its product range improves and its distribution network spreads,” said David Jesson, commercial head of cycling. “One key element of this expansion has been the careful addition of a small number of globally significant third-party brands.

“Oxford is absolutely delighted to welcome SIGMA to its portfolio. With an already impressive range of computers and lights and an exciting pipeline of innovations, we look forward to bringing SIGMA to the forefront of the UK cycle scene and making the brand as significant here as it already is in many markets around the world.”

Seifert added: “The satisfaction of our customers and retailers is our top priority worldwide. We also want to offer our UK customers our high-quality products combined outstanding service and availability.

“Oxford Products Ltd is the ideal partner for us to meet these demands and we are looking forward to a long-term cooperation.”

