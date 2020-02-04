Oxford to host cycle dealer conference this month

Oxford is once again opening its doors to the dealer network from 25th to 27th February for its annual dealer conference.

As well as seeing all the new product lines for 2020, dealers will get to meet Oxford’s product specialists and guests from Kali Protectives, Schwalbe, Acros and Taya.

There will also be a chance to go behind the scenes of its facilities, to see the stages of product development and to witness a 100,000 square foot distribution mechanism in action.

There will also be some giveaways and show offers to kick-start the 2020 season.

The Oxford team will outline the bespoke merchandising solutions, in-store support and margin opportunities available.

For those travelling, there is the option of dinner and a stopover with the Oxford team.

There are limited spaces available so contact your Oxford area sales manager to book onto one of the days.