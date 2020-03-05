Oxford’s dealer days see attendance up by 100% on 2019

Share Facebook

Oxford Products hosted its cycle dealer days for a second time at the end of February, with dealers coming from all over the UK to visit the headquarters in Witney.

Attendance increased by over 100% from 2019, with an extra day added to meet demand.

Representatives from Oxford and third party brands Acros, Kali and Schwalbe came together to give a “day full of insight into the daily workings and processes of Oxford”. The showroom was filled with over 100 new products, as well as the thousands of other products in the Oxford and third party ranges.

These included the Oxford Linklock, the lightweight Aqua Evo rucksack and the Kali Invader Enduro helmet, which launched in January.

“The showroom was laid out well and we were further impressed after being shown around the Oxford facility,” said representatives from Cycleshack. “It is quite clear to us that this company will go a long way in the cycle industry.”

