PaceUp Media appointed new agency partner of Cycle King & Hawk Cycles

Cycle King & Hawk Cycles has appointed PaceUp Media as its new agency partner.

PaceUp’s brief will be to deliver consumer and trade campaigns across PR, social and digital marketing to increase awareness and advocacy of the Cycle King & Hawk Cycles brand throughout the UK market.

PaceUp will be involved in the roll-out of new digital platforms across all of PCM brands, parent company of Cycle King & Hawk Cycles, as well as implementing new strategies to increase visibility, connect with new consumers and further grow the name in the UK cycling industry.

“We’re thrilled to work with PaceUp Media whose expertise, passion and strategic knowledge of the cycling landscape in the UK is unrivalled,” said Darren Hunt, group retail managing director at Cycle King & Hawk Cycles. “We look forward to working with the team to help to raise the brand’s awareness amongst the UK cycling population and modernise our digital communications.”

Cycle King & Hawk Cycles is a family business, with founder Nick Thake and his sons still deeply involved in the company. It has 23 stores nationwide and four websites.

PaceUp founder and director Tom Copeland added: “Cycle King & Hawk Cycles present a hugely underestimated brand in the UK cycling industry and one with enormous potential. With decades of years of experience, strong both bricks and mortar footprint as well as an established online presence, the brand is in a really exciting position to become a household name in the bicycle industry.

“We’re really excited to get to work on this exciting project and to work towards fulfilling the true potential that the Cycle King & Hawk Cycles holds as it looks to really step up and shine as we continue the boom in interest in all things cycling this year.”

