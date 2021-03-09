Paligap to distribute Kingud in UK and Ireland

Share Facebook

Paligap is now the distributor for Kingud products for the UK and Ireland.

“We have been looking for a distributor for some time now and seeing the great job Paligap have done building the Stan’s No Tubes brand in the UK we felt they were the perfect fit,” said Kingud co-owner Matt Snape. “Based in the stunning Snowdonia National Park, we are a true made in Britain brand and we are continually inspired to maintain an environmental culture that we believe is unique to Kingud.

“As well as being an international icon for ecology and environmental conservation, the park’s ever-changing weather conditions and variety of terrains make it the ideal testing ground for our entire range of biodegradable products. Kingud is an official partner of Atherton Racing so you can be confident you will be using a top-class product endorsed by athletes at the top of their game. We were also the official wash provider for the British Downhill Series in 2016, 2018 and again in 2019. As well as the event in 2020 which was cancelled.

“All our products come in recyclable/reusable containers to minimise waste and Kingud refill stations are now available in a growing number of bike shops up and down the country. The refill system saves on the use of raw materials and its carbon footprint by supplying concentrated refills in containers that can be returned and re-used.

“Our collaboration with Paligap, hopefully introducing small changes to the many, will help promote the message of recycle, refill and reuse wherever possible.”

Paligap managing director David Lane added: “We have been looking at the bicycle cleaning and maintenance product category for a number of years as it complements Stan’s No Tubes tubeless range and delivers a one-stop shop for dealers when looking at the strong competition in this area.

“We will be supplying IBD stores only with Kingud products and will be rolling out a point-of-sale display unit which incorporates the refill station. The account management team will be contacting all current dealers and we are also looking for selected new stockists in all areas of the UK.”

If you are interested in stocking Kingud then please contact Paligap at www.paligap.cc where all details will be listed on its B2B or contact the Paligap sales team on 01454 332110.

