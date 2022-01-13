Panaracer celebrating 70th anniversary this year with ‘Encountering Uncharted Paths’ theme

Share Facebook

Panaracer is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, adopting the theme of “Encountering Uncharted Paths”.

The company will be introducing new products in conjunction with events that aim to encourage cyclists to discover new roads, trails, friendships, and vistas while cycling. Information on these events will be posted on the Panaracer website in the near future.

Panaracer was founded on 10th March 1952 as the National Tire Corporation. Throughout its history, the company’s focus has been to create products that reliably perform at the highest levels for all categories of cyclists. Panaracer is now a global enterprise, with its market reach going far beyond Japan.

Ryoichi Yamato, president and representative director for Panaracer Corporation, said: “Two years have passed since the Covid-19 virus began to spread throughout the world. The cycling industry has rapidly adapted to meet business demand created by the pandemic.

“These demands on the market are in part due to the realisation that society needs to lower its carbon footprint and the bicycle is the perfect way to achieve that goal. Within these challenges, we are striving to meet consumer and partner demands as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“To commemorate our 70th anniversary, we have adopted the theme of “Encountering Uncharted Paths.” We will be sharing our thanks to our cycling community by activating an anniversary “Encountering Uncharted Paths” campaign on our website throughout 2022. We will be introducing exciting new products in conjunction with events that will encourage cyclists to discover new roads, trails, friendships, and vistas while cycling.

“Information regarding these anniversary events will be posted on our website in the near future. We hope you will join us by participating in these cycling activities.”

“Thank you for your continued support and loyalty,” said a Panaracer statement. “Best wishes to all of our global cycling friends.”