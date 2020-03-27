Panaracer commits to financial support of cycling events

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Panaracer is to honour its commitments to cycling events in 2020, even if they are not held due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company has said it will pay sponsorship and event attendance fees to events that had been on its schedule, regardless of whether the events continue, are postponed, or have already been or will be cancelled. Panaracer was committed to support over 30 events in 2020.

“We see supporting the cycling community, and especially events in 2020, as an investment in the future of the sport, and a way to recognise event promoters for the role they play in the cycling community,” said Panaracer’s Jeff Zell.

“For decades, events have been an important part of how Panaracer engages cycling and cyclists, and we look forward to reconnecting with all of you, when it is safe to do so. Additionally, events are a proving ground for products and technologies, and we intend to continue to develop our tires, in part, through these venues.”

Event promoters have been, or will be, notified directly of Panaracer’s support.