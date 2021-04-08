Panaracer UK launches its first ambassador programme

Share Facebook

Panaracer is launching its first UK brand ambassador programme.

The goal of the Panaracer Ambassador Programme is to “create a community of enthusiastic riders and adventurers, who are stoked on the brand and can inspire others to get in the saddle”, said the brand. It will be looking for diversity in its ambassadors.

“Thanks to the digital age in which we live, the way we create, engage with and enjoy community has changed,” said Jeff Zell, global go-to guy at Panaracer. “We already have a very active Panaracer community that likes to connect with us virtually. This ambassador programme will formalise some of these relationships while also growing our burgeoning Panaracer community.”

Ambassadors will be supported in their riding adventures with product and other perks, in return for original content, feedback and enthusiasm. To apply, visit https://www.panaracer.co.uk/ambassador-application-i25. The deadline for applications is midnight on 30th April.

“We are really excited about this programme and to engage with the cycling community in this way,” added Zell. “I can’t wait to welcome this crew of ambassadors and support them in their adventures.”

